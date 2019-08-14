Air Visits, Inc. Announces Patent Issuance for Telemedicine Emergency Response: Patent Number 10,380,324 Issued Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

LITTLE FALLS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / The United States Patent Office issued Patent 10,380,324, a system for telemedicine emergency response achieved by augmenting the traditional United States 911 system.

Dr. Alexander Ross Chiu et al. invented a novel patient emergency response system for Air Visits' doctors and providers. Previously, remote doctors calling 911 for patients would reach dispatchers in their own location which would be of no help to patients in other locations. Patients' belief that providers can respond to emergencies via telemedicine in the same way they would be able to in-person, creates a false sense of safety. This invention still utilizes the traditional US 911 system; however, the new patented system allows a doctor, who is remote to the patient, the ability to activate and coordinate the 911 dispatcher and associated emergency services where the patient is located.

Patient safety is a top priority at Air Visits. The company's primary purpose is to optimize the health outcomes for patients outside the walls of the hospital. In some cases, patients have emergencies during treatment and require Air Visits' doctors to coordinate response for seizures, impending suicide, heart attacks, and other emergency conditions. Although these emergencies occur in less than 2% of patient encounters, poor outcomes can lead to permanent damage and even death. The new patented safety component is needed for all patient encounters and telemedicine services both at Air Visits and for any other telemedicine services. It's a safer way to practice telemedicine.

In addition to using the patented system in Air Visits' expansion across the United States, Dr. Chiu plans to also offer the patented system to other telemedicine companies, hospitals, and healthcare service lines to improve patient safety in telemedicine nationwide. This is one of the many ways Air Visits is improving patient care and safety while reducing costs.

USPTO link patent 10,380,324 "Patient emergency response system"

http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,380,324.PN.&OS=PN/10,380,324&RS=PN/10,380,324

