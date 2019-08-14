Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Enters into a New Debt Settlement Agreement with Everi

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V:JP)(TSX-V:JP.WT)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt:LVH2). The Company is pleased to announce that effective as of 24 July, 2019, the Company has entered into a Debt Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") with Everi Games Inc. ("Everi") whereby the Company and Everi have agreed that the Principal Amount of US $1,355,355.29 plus all accrued interest which was owed by the Company to Everi pursuant to previous Debt Settlement and Amendment Agreements have now been extinguished in their entirety, in consideration for the Company making an Initial Payment of US $75,000 upon the execution of the Agreement which has already been paid by the Company, and a Final Payment of US $200,000 to be made on or before September 30, 2019. In the event the Company fails to make the Final Payment of US $200,000 to Everi on or before September 30, 2019, then the Principal Amount of US $1,355,355.29 plus all accrued interest, less the Initial Payment of US $75,000, shall become payable by the Company to Everi on April 18, 2020.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian, states "This is a fantastic development for the Company. We are able to retire a significant portion of our debt for a terrific discount/value. We are very appreciative of Everi's management as they have been supportive, and we hope, as current shareholders, they will see the long term benefits of our efforts."

The Company announces that Mr. Jake H. Kalpakian has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company in addition to being the President and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Neil Spellman has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Bedo Kalpakian has stepped down from his previous post as the Chairman & CFO but shall remain as a director of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders. The Company thanks Mr. Bedo Kalpakian for all his contributions and commitment to the Company.

The Company's non-brokered private placement which was announced on June 7, 2019 has been withdrawn.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555870/Jackpot-Enters-into-a-New-Debt-Settlement-Agreement-with-Everi