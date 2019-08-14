Sinclair Technologies Launches the INTELLITUNE Series of Auto-Tunable Combiners

AURORA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2019 / ?????Sinclair Technologies ("Sinclair" or "the Company"), a division of Norsat International, and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, today announced the launch of the INTELLITUNE series of Auto-Tunable Combiners that are completely automated in detecting and tuning transmitter frequencies in the field dynamically to enable flexible wireless applications.

The new INTELLITUNE Series of Auto-Tunable Combiners features an integrated control unit for fully autonomous frequency tuning to keep return loss to a minimum and constantly optimize overall performance. The Auto-Tunable Combiner is designed with a high unloaded quality factor, wide tuning range, high linearity, high power handling, low weight, compact dimension, and outstanding reliability. The user-friendly web-based graphical user interface (GUI) facilitates easy on-site configuration and remote access. The first models to be released in this series cover 350-512 MHz in the UHF band and are available in 2-channel or 4-channel base configurations. They are easily expandable to up to 32 channels by adding multiples of 2-channel slave units. Moreover, the compact design of the cavity filters allows the 2-channel module to easily fit into a standard 4U high, 19-inch rack. The additional features include:

Wide tuning range with outstanding tuning accuracy and quick tuning time

Wide power handling range from 1 to 100 Watts per channel

Tx-Tx spacing down to 150 kHz

User-friendly web-based GUI for comprehensive remote alarm monitoring including frequency, power, return loss, as well as transmit power and VSWR of each carrier at the antenna port

Secure user administration with role-based access control (RBAC) feature and system audit trails

SNMP protocol for integration with Network Management Systems

"Sinclair is pleased to introduce the INTELLITUNE Series, the world's leading SMART transmitter combiners with cutting-edge technology and optimized architecture. The unique aspect of this product is that it enables fully autonomous frequency tuning on the fly, which means customers can now deploy this product without knowing precise TX frequencies. This is an ideal product for emergency situations where flexibility and rapid deployment are key, or for systems that often require changes to their operating frequencies," stated Wee Er, General Manager of Sinclair.

Sinclair is launching this series at the APCO show in Baltimore, MD this week at booth #415. These products are available now for order with first shipments scheduled in Q4 2019.

For more information on the INTELLITUNE Series, please visit http://www.sinctech.com/auto-tunable-combiner

About Sinclair

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks. With over 60 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing, and a strong focus on R&D, Sinclair continues to expand its industry-leading technical solutions.

Contact:

Marushka Monette Dias

Marketing Communications Manager

+1 604-821-2800

SOURCE: Sinclair Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552683/Sinclair-Technologies-Launches-the-INTELLITUNETM-Series-of-Auto-Tunable-Combiners