Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 13 August 2019 purchased 75,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 240,8130 per share and 35,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 229,6522 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 1,026,267 own A-shares and 342,865 own B-shares.



The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares during Q3 2019.



Oslo, 14 August 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act