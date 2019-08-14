Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 13 August 2019 acquired 46 647 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 229.3474 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,621,205 B-shares in the Company.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.



Oslo, 14 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act