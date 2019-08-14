Anzeige
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
13.08.19
08:00 Uhr
23,990 Euro
+0,080
+0,33 %
Medien
OBX 25
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
SCHIBSTED ASA 5-Tage-Chart
24,055
24,990
13.08.
14.08.2019 | 07:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 13 August 2019 acquired 46 647 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 229.3474 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,621,205 B-shares in the Company.
The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 14 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)