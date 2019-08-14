AMUNDI ETF MSCI France (CF1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI France: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2019 / 06:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI France DEALING DATE: 13/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 254.1598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327877 CODE: CF1 ISIN: FR0010655704 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CF1 Sequence No.: 16694 EQS News ID: 857131 End of Announcement EQS News Service

