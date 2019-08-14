MYM International Brands Inc. Adds Experienced Executives to its Expansion Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM Nutraceuticals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has transferred two of its experienced executives to assist in the launch of MYM International Brands Inc. ("International Brands").

The Company's CFO, Mark Forster, and its COO, Paul Cheetham have joined the International Brands team to launch global expansion efforts of CBD-rich consumer products in a wide variety of categories, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health and wellness. Mr. Forster will assume the role of CFO of International Brands and Mr. Cheetham becomes COO. In addition, at the Company's request one of its existing independent directors, Mr. Andrew Kent, will also provide assistance by serving on the board of International Brands as an independent director, and accordingly Mr. Kent will step down as an independent director of the Company while in that new capacity.

"The growing global demand for CBD-rich consumer products has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on," said Erick Factor, CEO of MYM International Brands Inc. "Our experience and contacts in the CBD-rich hemp cultivation and processing business allow us to be leaders in the procurement and development of CBD-rich consumer products."

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Howard Steinberg, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mym.ca

Investor Relations

Billy Casselman

778-522-2261

investors@mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra

Facebook: @mymnutra

Instagram: @mymnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements, except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 24, 2019 (the "MD&A") and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to, but not limited to, the Company's or International Brands' ability to launch CBD products and brands in global markets or in a variety of categories, the ability to expand cultivation and distribution initiatives for cannabis and hemp globally or the acquisition of complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors; the expected global demand for CBD-rich products and the Company's or International Brands ability to leverage its experience and contacts within the cultivation and processing business to become a leader in the procurement and development of CBD-rich consumer products..

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Investor Relations

Billy Casselman

778-522-2261

investors@mym.ca