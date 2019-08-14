Anzeige
WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
Stuttgart
14.08.19
08:06 Uhr
21,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,24 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
14.08.2019 | 08:05
EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on August 14, 2019, 8.00am CET
Regulated information - reporting share buyback
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between July 29, 2019 and August 9, 2019.

DateNumber of shares acquiredAverage price (EUR)Total (EUR)
29/07/2019 767 22.2081 17,034
30/07/20192,000 21.8201 43,640
31/07/2019522 21.5971 11,274
01/08/2019708 21.8958 15,502
02/08/20191,000 21.8022 21,802
05/08/20191,000 21.4801 21,480
06/08/20191,000 21.3410 21,341
07/08/20191,250 21.2396 26,550
08/08/2019688 21.5862 14,851
09/08/20191,006 21.6515 21,781

As of August 9, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 269,005 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8638, representing in total EUR 5,612,459.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 347,653 shares as of August 9, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, CFO
Pierre Soleil, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations manager
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 13. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a42ba57-6f8f-4402-9508-d2f75bc9c518)

