EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on August 14, 2019, 8.00am CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between July 29, 2019 and August 9, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 29/07/2019 767 22.2081 17,034 30/07/2019 2,000 21.8201 43,640 31/07/2019 522 21.5971 11,274 01/08/2019 708 21.8958 15,502 02/08/2019 1,000 21.8022 21,802 05/08/2019 1,000 21.4801 21,480 06/08/2019 1,000 21.3410 21,341 07/08/2019 1,250 21.2396 26,550 08/08/2019 688 21.5862 14,851 09/08/2019 1,006 21.6515 21,781

As of August 9, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 269,005 shares at an average price of EUR 20.8638, representing in total EUR 5,612,459.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 347,653 shares as of August 9, 2019 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

