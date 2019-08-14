Regulatory News:

Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) yesterday signed an amendment to the agreement entered into on 1 August 2019 with an investment services provider to buy back its own shares in connection with its share buyback programme which was authorised by the Company's General Partners and shareholders on 10 May 2019.

The amendment will be valid from 14 August 2019 to 30 September 2019 at the latest and covers the purchase of an additional maximum aggregate amount of 500,000 shares, representing approximately 0.38% of Lagardère SCA's share capital at 30 July 2019.

The shares bought back under the amendment will be used to cover performance share plans and free share plans.

French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg 75016, Paris (France)

Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446

