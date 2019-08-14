PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has paid the dividend for 2018 14-Aug-2019 / 08:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro has paid the dividend for 2018 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces completion of dividend payment to shareholders for the full year 2018 in monetary funds. Type, category (class), series, and other identification characteristics of the issuer's securities upon which the yield was accrued: uncertificated registered ordinary shares, ISIN RU000A0JPKH7, ISIN RU000A0ZZJY9. State registration number of the issue (additional issue) of the issuer's securities and the date of its state registration: state registration number of the issue of the securities and date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-? dated February 22, 2005; state registration number of the additional issue of the securities and the date of its state registration: 1-01-55038-?-043D dated August 27, 2018. Total amount of dividends accrued on ordinary shares is RUB 15,918,514,518.58*; the amount of dividends accrued per ordinary share is RUB 0.0367388. * Subject to recalculation for each recipient of dividends who was registered in the Issuer's register of shareholders as of the date the list of persons entitled to receive dividends was drawn up (according to the rules of mathematical rounding). Total number of the issuer's securities (the number of the issuer's shares of the respective category (type)): 433,288,905,849 registered ordinary shares. The date on which the persons entitled to dividends has been determined if the accrued yields on the issuer's securities are dividends on the issuer's shares: July 9, 2019 (the 11th day from the day of the decision on payment of dividends). The dividends payment period for a nominee or a trustee that is a professional securities market participant registered in the Issuer's shareholders register shall not exceed 10 business days - not later than on July 23, 2019 (inclusive), and for other persons registered in the Issuer's shareholders register, 25 business days from the date when the persons entitled to dividends are determined - not later than on August 13, 2019 (inclusive). The total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2018 is RUB 15,880,349,186.11, including ? the total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2018 to nominees and trustees that are professional securities market participants that were registered in the shareholders register as of July 9, 2019, is RUB 5,929,388,379.31 (considering all refunds received); ? the total amount of dividends paid on the Issuer's shares for 2018 to other persons that were registered in the shareholders register as of July 9, 2019 is RUB 9,950,960,806.80 (less tax). As RusHydro and VTB Registrar JSC (the RusHydro's Registrar) do not have accurate and sufficient address data and bank details of some shareholders, dividends to such shareholders could not be paid. Furthermore, dividends transferred earlier to nominees registered in the RusHydro shareholders register were partially refunded to RusHydro by such nominees because of the impossibility of paying out the dividends for reasons beyond the control of the nominee. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM ? MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 495 122-05-55 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 16771 EQS News ID: 857367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

