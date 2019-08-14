Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Frankfurt
14.08.19
08:01 Uhr
2,420 Euro
+0,010
+0,41 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ODFJELL SE A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ODFJELL SE A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,443
2,473
09:54
14.08.2019 | 09:29
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Odfjell SE: Presentation of second quarter 2019 results

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2019 results Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 09:00 CET. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com.

Same day at 11:00 CET, the Company will present the results at Scandic Flesland Airport Hotel, meeting facility "Away", in connection with the Hordaland på Børs conference. A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor Relations/Reports and Presentations) and at hegnar.no/TV.

The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate at the presentation in Bergen, please confirm with an e-mail to bkr@odfjell.com

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: +47 40 91 98 68

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

This invormation is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)