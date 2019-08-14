Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Corp's Option Partner to Drill Treasure Mountain Silver Property Tulameen BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") ") is pleased to announce its option partner New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.v NED) is mobilizing a drill to the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, B.C.

New Destiny Mining Corp. recently completed an initial program of rock chip sampling, trenching and drill site preparation and announced assay highlights from samples. At the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect, results ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver on one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. At the Railroad prospect, results ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% Zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 metres. The true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.



Photo of rock chip sample collecting and trenching at the Railroad prospect for New Destiny.

Based on the above results, New Destiny is mobilizing a diamond drill drilling to further test the Superior (Lucky Todd) and Railroad Creek prospects with scout holes across the mineralized zones. The Company is also continuing field exploration work at the Jamie Creek area, where previous sampling returning values up to 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Follow-up work could include diamond drilling later in the season if results are positive.

Analytical results reported above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper and other elements was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit results for silver were re-analyzed by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, with an ICP-AES or AAS finish. Overlimit results for copper were analysed total copper by four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish. Field quality control samples were not included with the sample batch due to the limited number of samples.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia and The Amelia Gold Mine in the center of the McKinney Gold Camp.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

