OTC Markets' second-quarter figures showed lower pre-tax profit year-on-year, but this should be seen in the context of the company's successful long-term development of its cost-effective, transparent markets, OTCQX and OTCQB. This is a year in which it is investing in technology, acquisitions and staff, as well as moving into new headquarters. While we have trimmed our estimates, we look for a return to profit growth in FY20 and for long-term cash flows to benefit from the investments being made.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...