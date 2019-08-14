ADL Bionatur Solutions (ADL-BS) announced on 12 August 2019 that it has agreed to obtain €25m in debt financing with Kartesia, a private lender, at a rate of Euriobor plus 5% per year with a one-time 7% fee on repayment. Gross proceeds will be used to fully fund the company's existing capex plans to modernise ADL-BS's contract manufacturing (CMO) facilities (totalling 2,400m3 in fermentation capacity), to provide the working capital needed to respond to its CMO client demands, and to refinance €5.7m of existing debt. Altogether, ADL-BS expects this debt financing to fully fund the company's business plan for the next four years, mitigating financing uncertainties and allowing the company to focus on executing its business plan.

