Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XB95 ISIN: ES0184980003 Ticker-Symbol: 041 
Stuttgart
14.08.19
08:01 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,150
-8,11 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADL BIONATUR SOLUTIONS SA1,700-8,11 %