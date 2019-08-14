EURid released its Q2 2019 Progress Report today, sharing its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

164 906 new domain name registrations were recorded;

Ireland tops the list of top growth countries at +18% growth;

The average renewal rate was 82.3%, up 4% since Q1.

The quarter ended with a total of 3 623 691 .eu registrations. The high increase in Ireland could be related to the notice about UK withdrawal from the EU and its subsequence to UK .eu domain name holders. Some of the UK domain name holders may have had the chance to transfer the domain names to their branches in other countries of the EU and EEA, e.g. the neighboring Ireland.

Q2 confirmed to be strong on renewal rate as the .eu domain name registration was launched in April 2006, that is also the month when the majority of .eu domain names were registered. The renewal rate of Q2 shows that the original registrants continue to rely on their .eu domain names.

Developments throughout the quarter also included:

EURid and European Commission Service Concession Contract extended until 12 October 2022;

EURid and EUIPO strengthened their cooperation;

EURid contributed to the Monchique reforestation in Portugal and the Uganda Borehole projects to offset its CO2 emissions;

ICANN announced the completion of the string evaluation for the IDN ccTLD "e?" (xn--qxa6a), .eu in Greek.

Click here for EURid's Q2 2019 Progress Report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

