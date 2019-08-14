Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019

WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: BT81 
Stuttgart
14.08.19
08:01 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,001
-27,78 %
14.08.2019 | 10:25
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 14

14 August 2019

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, advises that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at 12 noon today, 14 August 2019, at the offices of WH Ireland, 24 Martin Lane, London EC4A 0DR. The notice of AGM and the proxy form were posted to shareholders on 4 July 2019 and are available to view in the AGM Information section of the Investors page on the Company's website: www.powerhouseenergy.net

The results of the AGM will be announced following the conclusion of the meeting.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Chris Savidge
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Ben Turner / James Pope
Ikon Associates (Media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian ShawMob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MW/h of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


© 2019 PR Newswire