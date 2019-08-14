Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Energy Inc Announces Stock option plan block listing application

STOCK OPTION PLAN BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas producer focused on appraising and developing an unconventional gas accumulation play in the Thrace Basin of Turkey in partnership with Equinor, has made applications to the UK Listing Authority ("UKLA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for the block listing of an aggregate of 5,821,666 common shares (the "Shares") to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List of the UKLA.

The applications are related to stock options that were granted prior to the Company's LSE listing under the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"), and in respect of the Shares which would be issued if all of the granted options were to be exercised under the Plan. The current number of vested stock options is 3,081,673 and there are 2,739,993 stock options not yet vested. More detailed information about the Plan may be found in the Company's 2018 annual information form filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Steve Bjornson, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200

Jonathan Wright, Hugh Sanderson

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Thayson Pinedo

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

