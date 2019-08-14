Holders of almost two-thirds of the miner's Hong Kong listed stock voted down a proposal to issue new non-Chinese shares that would dilute their investment by around a quarter. The board had proposed the move to raise funds for further lithium extraction overseas.Chinese miner Ganfeng Lithium suffered a rebellion from its Hong Kong-based shareholders yesterday, who voted down a proposal to issue new overseas shares equivalent to almost a quarter of the existing stock. Plans to issue new A shares and convertible bonds on the Shenzhen exchange were waved through by the holders of Chinese stock ...

