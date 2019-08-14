Crypto.com Lists Binance Launchpad Token - Elrond's ERD

Best place to purchase ERD at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed Binance Launchpad token, Elrond's ERD to its App. ERD joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

Elrond is a highly scalable public blockchain focused on providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability. It has been built with adaptive state sharding and is based on the Secure-Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.

With ERD added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ERD as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to make Crypto.com a platform for the Elrond community to purchase ERD at true cost. Given the growing selection of digital assets, fiat onramp and lack of fees, Crypto.com is simply the best place to buy, sell and pay with crypto."

Beniamin Mincu, Founder and CEO of Elrond said: "With Elrond we've built perhaps the most scalable and efficient blockchain architecture to date, one that can truly enable real world adoption. We are happy to list Elrond on Crypto.com and bring real utility for the whole Elrond community. Starting today you can shop using ERD directly!"

About Elrond

Elrond is a high-throughput public blockchain aimed at providing security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability via Adaptive State Sharding and a Secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. To achieve this, Elrond relies on two building blocks; 1) A genuine Adaptive State Sharding approach: effectively partitioning the chain state into multiple shards, handled in parallel by different participating validators; 2) Secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism: an improved variation of Proof of Stake (PoS) that ensures long term security and distributed fairness, while eliminating the need for energy-intensive PoW algorithms. Elrond has also be designed to be EVM and Ewasm compliant, supporting multiple smart contract languages and formal verification. For more information, please visit: www.elrond.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Note: Elrond's ERD is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960473/Crypto_com_x_ERD.jpg