Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI): WEI Recognized on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

New Hampshire Company Climbs Seven Spots from Previous Year

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / WEI announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has numbered WEI among its 2019 Solution Provider 500. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. WEI is listed at number 102 in the country, climbing seven spots from the previous year.

WEI is an expert in business technology, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from industry leading talent who have a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

"We are proud to be ranked so high on a list of our peers. We attribute this to our consistent commitment to our customers. In a climate where several are descending the list, WEI proudly climbs to #102 this year," said Belisario Rosas, President and Founder of WEI. "Ranking on the Solution Provider list has afforded us the opportunity to become a multiple time CRN Triple Crown winner."

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list was featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About WEI

WEI is committed to designing and delivering the most innovative IT solutions possible; building intentional, enduring relationships; and doing what's right for customers, colleagues and the community.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Website: www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

