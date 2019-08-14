Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) continues to make progress towards its global strategic aspirations. The interim results highlight the opportunities for Elunate (fruquintinib) capsules in China, with potential inclusion in China's exclusive NRDL list in Q419, and the breadth of clinical and regulatory catalysts that lie ahead for multiple R&D assets. Surufatinib's China NDA submission is on track (Q419) and approval in NET would seal HCM's position as a premier, innovative, China-based oncology company. The years 2021-22 are pivotal; partner AstraZeneca (AZN) could launch savolitinib in China for NSCLC (MET exon 14) and it could become HCM's first asset to launch globally (2022) in combination with Tagrisso for NSCLC (c-Met +ve). Given the recent underperformance of the shares and the real potential for HCM to become a global oncology player, we believe it is appropriate to revisit the shares. We value HCM at $5.7bn.

