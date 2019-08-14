Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria's innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Mr. Quigley formed Green Sky Strategy with other cannabis community leaders following four years of investing and strategic advisory roles to create the first cannabis strategy team that combines deep cannabis industry and consumer experience with proven Fortune 500 strategic thinking. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Mr. Quigley serves on the board of the Science Museum of Virginia Foundation and on the board of trustees of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

"Lexaria continues to build towards its role as one of the world's leading reduced harm nicotine delivery companies and we welcome Brian's expertise," said Chris Bunka, Chairman of the Board of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "His years of regulatory, product launch, and Fortune-500 corporate experience will be an invaluable asset to Lexaria as we expand our presence in reduced-harm nicotine products around the world."

"I am thrilled to be joining the already strong team at Lexaria Bioscience. From my first engagement with Chris, it was clear to me that Lexaria and its leadership team is positioned to create change through innovation in both the Cannabis and Nicotine space. It is an honor to join this team after forging such a strong partnership with them during my time with Altria."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

