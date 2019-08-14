Refinitiv, AXA, Garantibank, Geoswift, Al Khaliji, and EL AL Airline all Feature in the August Issue of FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of FinTech Magazine, here .

For the cover story of this month, the magazine has interviewed Refinitiv's Head of Sustainability, Luke Manning, who explains the company's trailblazing sustainability strategy.

From Europe, there are not one but two features about AXA, with interviews from Olivier Schemberg, Head of IT (CIO) of AXA Poland, and Kuldeep Kaushik, COO at AXA INM.

Additionally, GarantiBank International expands upon its four-year plan to become a modern digital bank.

In the Middle East, Saltuk Benderlioglu, the Director of Information and Communication Technology at Al Khalij bank, explains what constitutes a 'next generation bank.'

Moreover, the magazine also carries information on how the American company Gateway First Bank hopes to cement its future as a full-service bank and, in Canada, Darren Jones of KPMG shares the company's pragmatic approach to cybersecurity.

Other features include an interview with Raymond Qu, who explains how GEOSwift is aiding China's ambition to go global, an advice piece from Keld van Schreven on building a better crypto network and the top 10 leaders across the fintech sector.

Read the issue here

