CaniBrands and Athletes for CARE Form Exclusive Partnership to Advocate CBD Use For Athletes

The Strategic Partnership will Advocate for the Use of CBD as a Health and Wellness Enabler

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / CaniBrands, a next-generation consumer CBD products company has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Athletes for CARE (A4C) and designated A4C as their 'Charity of Choice'. Founded by former professional athletes, A4C is the only non-profit organization empowering legendary athletes to drive social change by improving global standards of health, safety and quality of life. CaniBrands and A4C shared goal is to educate and advocate for CBD (cannabidiol, a non-intoxicating, health-supporting compound found in the cannabis plant), making CBD the first choice for health, performance and sports recovery.

CaniBrands will advance A4C's vision to demystify the use of cannabinoids to support sport injury recovery, increase awareness and advocate for research. Together, CaniBrands and A4C hope to change perceptions of CBD use in sport. As a Founding Partner & Game Changer, CaniBrands is the exclusive sponsor for A4C's CBD Advocacy Event Series. Together, they will educate targeted industries through strategic large-scale engagement in conferences and events in the wellness, sport and fitness space.

"Many of the challenges facing current and former professional athletes today, such as depression, addiction, and chronic pain are struggles shared by billions of people around the world," says former NHL player Riley Cote and co-founder of Athletes for CARE. "A4C and CaniBrands commitment to raising awareness about these important issues and providing supportive solutions allows us to explore the use of CBD that could lead to a better quality of life for the public at large."

A leader in educating and serving the emerging CBD market in North America, CaniBrands is an innovative and trusted brand delivering a line of CBD fitness, wellness and sports products in the US. The company has nutrient-rich CBD formulations for sleep, focus, energy and whole body relief available in oral sprays, sublingual oils, balms and creams. Canibrands also recently launched the first ready-to-use vape pen with added cannabinol, or CBN, a cannabinoid showing potential to help prolong and restore a natural sleep cycle.

"A4C's dedication to raising awareness about the challenges facing current and former professional athletes today offers strong support for our shared vision of generating a broader reach within the sports, wellness and fitness community," says Chris Lord CEO of CaniBrands. "We are delighted to announce this important partnership with A4C, and to make the use of CBD accepted based on providing education and awareness."

About Athletes for CARE

Athletes for CARE (A4C) is a not-for-profit organization founded by former professional athletes for the purpose of uniting athletes as one voice to advocate for research, education, and compassion when addressing important health issues. A4C is the only non-profit organization empowering legendary athletes from every sport to use their influence to improve global standards of health, safety and quality of life.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation consumer products company that provides more choices, more experiences, more often to the emerging cannabis and CBD markets. With a growing family of lifestyle brands, including OMG Farms, Sonder and CaniBrands, the company is launching hemp-derived CBD products online across the USA and entering the California market with cannabis-based products. Initial products include: cartridge and ready-to-use vape pens, balms, creams, and sublingual oils made with raw, whole plant cannabinoids and CBD isolate. For more information, visit www.CaniBrands.com.

