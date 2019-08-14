A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain network optimization engagement for a leading apparel manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading apparel manufacturer based out of U.K to redesign its supply chain to manage complexities and improve operational efficiency.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its supply chain network optimization solutions. Our supply chain network optimization solutions help businesses to focus on reducing complexity, and cost through automation, orchestration, analysis, and technology investments. Also, Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions aid businesses realize the true potential of their existing supply networks.

The Business Problem:The client, a U.K based apparel manufacturer, wanted to develop an ongoing capability to evaluate business and environmental changes that were affecting their supply chain. Also, they wanted to identify the optimal number of warehouses that would help them in minimizing distribution costs and fulfilling customer demands.

This case study explains how we helped the client to improve the efficiency of their supply chain operations to uncover several cost-saving opportunities and improve profit margins by 35%.

The Solution Offered: Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach to understanding the client's profitability targets and growth ambitions. The solution offered helped the client to improve the efficiency of supply chain operations and uncover several cost-saving opportunities. Also, with the help of our supply chain network optimization solutions, the client was able to achieve significant improvements in performance by shortening the internal clearance processes.

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions helped the client to:

Improve profit margins by 35%

Optimize resources and raw materials in the upstream supply network

Quantzig's supply chain network optimization solutions offered predictive insights on:

Uncovering several cost-saving opportunities

Gaining end-to-end visibility of the organization's supply chain

