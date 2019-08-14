Pro Football Hall of Fame Elects James Allen to its Board of Trustees; Allen Draws Parallels Between the Organization and His Company, World's Greatest Videos

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced the election of James Allen, CEO of World's Greatest Videos, to its Board of Trustees. This role places Allen in an esteemed group of leaders who make the organization's most critical, strategic decisions. According to Allen, the timing could not be better as the mission and goals of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and those of his own company, World's Greatest Videos, are so closely aligned.



James Allen

"The mission of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is to honor the heroes of the game, preserve its history, promote its values, and celebrate excellence everywhere. We're doing the same thing at World's Greatest Videos," said Allen. "Like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we recognize that talent and economic opportunity do not always align. By giving open access to our app, which is translated into 20 languages in six global regions, we're evening the playing field, and demonstrating that Talent Has No Borders."

Allen also draws parallels between the positive atmosphere of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (referred to as The Most Inspiring Place on Earth) and that of World's Greatest Videos, which he believes is "The Most Positive Site on Earth." At a time when traditional and social media place so much emphasis on negativity and "bad news," both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and World's Greatest Videos celebrate positivity and "good news."

"Unlike other video hosting and social media sites, World's Greatest Videos allows only positive reactions and comments to the submissions that pour into our site daily from across the globe," Allen says. "Our Weekly Regional Contests and Global Challenge Contests provide cash awards that can be life-changing; and, all weekly first place winners from January through November have the opportunity to compete for a $1 million USD grand prize each December."



James Allen and Troy Aikman, HOF 2006

Allen says he came out of retirement in 2015 to back his World's Greatest Videos Co-Founder, the now 27-year-old president, Makayla Allen, in creating the company. Ms. Allen was concerned with the degree to which cyberbullying and trolling on social media were contributing to anxiety, depression and even suicide. So, despite the demands of Allen's other business holdings and board commitments (including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Advisory Board since 2011, Pro Football Hall of Fame Foundation Board since 2014, and his own nonprofit, Wishes & Prayers, since 1995), he agreed to lead this venture.



Makayla Allen and Joe Greene, HOF 1987

World's Greatest Videos launched on Jan. 1, 2019 worldwide. To date, the company has secured $8 million in its first round of funding (including $2.8 million from Allen himself). Additionally, with limited marketing investment, the company is significantly outpacing comparable sites in its first eight months of operation. The company plans to raise another $7 million over the next several months (the majority of which would be used for more targeted, worldwide marketing efforts).

Considering the strong alignment between the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and World's Greatest Videos, it is not surprising that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been a strong supporter of the site since its inception. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has posted several videos on the site, including an extremely popular video titled "Undercover Bust," in which renowned Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas poses as a museum tour guide!



James Allen and Thurman Thomas, HOF 2007

For more information about World's Greatest Videos, contact Rita Mort, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communications, at 214-604-9058, or Rita.Mort@wgvs.com

About Us

World's Greatest Videos is the first global, viral, continually running video contest. The company launched on Jan. 1, 2019, and has awarded more than $200,000 worldwide to date. Unlike comparable sites and apps, World's Greatest Videos allows only positive reactions and comments for video submissions. In December of 2019, first place winners from the January through November contests will compete for a $1 million USD grand prize. World's Greatest Videos' global headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas; and, the company has representatives in all six of its global regions.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame honors the heroes of the game, preserves it history, promotes it values and celebrates excellence everywhere. Including the 2019 class, there are now 326 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Established in Canton, Ohio in 1953, more than 200,000 people visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame each year. Referring to itself as "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth, Pro Football Hall of Fame leaders are in the process of creating the Hall of Fame Village, a 200-acre mixed use development district in Canton.

Contacts

Rita Mort World's Greatest Videos Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communications Work: +214-604-9058 Rita.Mort@wgvs.com



SOURCE: World's Greatest Videos

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555940/Pro-Football-Hall-of-Fame-Elects-James-Allen-to-its-Board-of-Trustees-Allen-Draws-Parallels-Between-the-Organization-and-His-Company-Worlds-Greatest-Videos