First Colombia Development Corp. Appoints Recognized Global Health Leader Dr. Delon Human to Board of Directors

SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / First Colombia Development Corp. ("First Colombia") (OTC PINK:FCOL) announces the appointment of Dr. Delon Human to its board of directors. Dr. Human is a recognized global health leader, published author, lecturer and healthcare consultant specializing in global health strategy, corporate and product transformation, harm reduction, access to healthcare and health communication.

"I am delighted Dr. Human accepted the invitation to serve on our board," said Christopher Hansen, CEO and president of First Colombia. "His insights, based on decades of experience working worldwide within the healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food and beverage arenas, should be extremely valuable to the Company in working with regulators, distributors, healthcare provider organizations and end-user consumer groups. Dr. Human's skill in articulating clear messaging to diverse audiences will be especially helpful, as education will be a key component of our growth strategy in this expanding industry in which regulators, doctors and patients alike continue the process of learning about cannabis-based options for enhancing wellness."

"I look forward to helping refine strategy and support the growth of First Colombia in this rapidly evolving U.S. medicinal cannabis industry," Dr. Human stated. "My experience in regulatory affairs, product development, science and consumer insights with corporate, governmental and non-profit agencies will allow me to contribute meaningfully to First Colombia's expansion, in particular, to develop innovative ways to advance provider and consumer acceptance of science-based new practices and products."

Additionally, Kenneth Lord has resigned from the board of directors. The Company expresses appreciation for Mr. Lord's contributions during his tenure as a director.

Dr. Delon Human, Director, First Colombia Development Corp.

About Dr. Delon Human

?Dr. Delon Human, M.B.Ch.B., M.Prax.Med, MFGP, DCH, MBA is currently Global Head of Health and Innovation for PharmaCielo Ltd. and its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board Chair, and served on the board of directors from 2016 to May 2019. He is also president of Health Diplomats, a specialized health, nutrition and wellness consulting group operating worldwide with clients including Fortune 500 companies, foundations, governments and NGOs such as the World Medical Association, World Dental Federation and the International Food and Beverage Alliance (IFBA).

He has acted as adviser to the WHO Director-General and to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon. Until 2014, he served as Secretary-General and Special Envoy to WHO / UN of the International Food and Beverage Alliance. For eight years, Dr. Human was Secretary-General of the World Medical Association (WMA) where he worked closely with the American Medical Association, WHO and FDA leadership involved in research ethics. He was instrumental in the establishment of the World Health Professions Alliance. In 2006, he was elected Secretary-General of the Africa Medical Association (AfMA). He is a fellow of the Russian and Romanian Academies of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Human was a clinician for two decades, part of the pediatric endocrinology research unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital and was involved in the establishment of several medical centers, a hospital and an emergency clinic in South Africa. Concurrently, he established a healthcare insurance company, Human Health Care, which provided strategic planning, medical audits and consumer care services to around 250,000 insured clients of several health funds. Dr. Human qualified as a physician in South Africa and completed his postgraduate studies in family medicine and child health in South Africa and Oxford, England. His business studies (MBA) were completed at the Edinburgh Business School.

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Forward-looking Statements?

