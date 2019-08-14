The global makeup tools market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005307/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global makeup tools market during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global makeup tools market offers a wide range of makeup tools, which vary in quality, size, and price. Consumers, particularly professional makeup artists, prefer premium makeup tools that last long and facilitate easy makeup application. Consumers, therefore, opt for makeup tools with premium qualities and multiple functionalities, regardless of the price. Moreover, consumers are willing to pay a high price for makeup tools of renowned brands. Thus, the premiumization of makeup tools is expected to drive the global makeup tools market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Makeup Tools Market: Emergence of Beauty and Makeup Tutorials

Beauty and makeup tutorials, which are emerging at a rapid pace on the internet, are driving the adoption of makeup products and accessories, such as makeup tools. Easy access to free web tutorials has attracted consumers to use different types of makeup products and tools at home. Consumers, especially millennials, are more dependent on web tutorials to learn about various makeup techniques. There are several web tutorial sites on makeup and beauty available on the internet, such as Makeup Tutorials that have released several videos and blogs on makeups for eyes, lips, face, hair, and brows. These tutorial sites also provide lessons on the use of proper makeup tools, shades, and other beauty products. Budget-conscious consumers prefer to learn to do makeup themselves by adopting the DIY trend, which leads to the adoption of makeup tools among them. Therefore, the emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials on the internet is likely to propel the global makeup tools market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials, the growing adoption of home makeup services, rise of online shopping, and increasing social media and celebrity endorsements are some other factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Makeup Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global makeup tools marketby product (makeup brushes and other tools, and disposable makeup tools) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising number of beauty salons in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005307/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com