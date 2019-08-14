SellersFunding Launches in the UK and Canada

SellersFunding extends the reach of its e-commerce solutions, helping sellers obtain and manage funding with ease and without borders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / SellersFunding, a data-driven alternative lending platform, today announced its expansion into the UK and Canada, where e-commerce sellers will now have the opportunity to leverage the company's unique solutions designed to help them obtain, optimize and manage their funding. This primarily includes those businesses looking to grow in scale, providing them the outside funding they need to navigate liquidity gaps and meet demand.

SellersFunding currently has over 10,000 users and supports an estimated $1B in sales globally. Opening operations in the UK and Canada marks the company's first steps towards reaching its aggressive growth goals for 2020.

"Our mission is to make obsolete those funding challenges that have been historically difficult for online sellers to navigate," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "Our solutions are designed to help sellers obtain the funding they need to seamlessly support their businesses, and to move money around the world."

With SellersFunding, e-commerce companies can qualify for access to a monthly sum of funds, eliminating the need for frequent approvals that affect credit scores - a pre-approval amount ready to take and use when they have the need. With this new launch, SellersFunding will also release a new version of its dashboard (which gives sellers a historical look back at what they've borrowed along with a forward-looking view of their available funds) that consolidates sales information from across the globe.

"We're excited to officially announce our presence in the UK and Canada," said Fabio Knijnik, Head of Global Business Development for SellersFunding. "With this expansion, we've also released a new version of our FX solution, SellersFX. Now, borrowers who reside overseas but have a US entity can receive funding as well as access to an e-wallet that supports over 30 different currencies."

With the SellersFX platform, users can quickly access working capital to receive

and make payments across the globe. This includes the ability to receive disbursements and funding directly into their e-wallet. Those funds can then be converted into various currencies to pay suppliers and send to local bank accounts, supporting the overall movement of their money.

In the near future, the company will further expand its reach to the rest of Europe and is working on additional global solutions to make funding e-commerce businesses as easy as possible for online sellers. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a data-driven alternative lending platform that is disrupting the way online merchants access working capital globally. SellersFunding is dedicated to answering the challenges unique to online sellers - from capital to cross border payments. It's a solution for e-commerce businesses looking to grow in scale, providing them the outside funding they need to navigate liquidity gaps and meet demand. Headquartered in New York City, SellersFunding currently operates in North America (the US and Canada) and in the United Kingdom (UK) and offers users the ability to convert money across 30 different currencies and counting. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

