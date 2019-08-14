Cleveland BioLabs, Inc: Cleveland Biolabs Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Development Progress

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) today reported financial results and development progress for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Cleveland BioLabs reported a net loss of $(0.6) million, excluding minority interests, for the second quarter of 2019, or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss, excluding minority interests, of $(0.9) million, or $(0.08) per share, for the same period in 2018. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to reduced research and development expenses related to the oncology applications of the entolimod family of compounds, a decrease in General and Administrative costs, and a decrease in the non-cash adjustment to our warrant liabilities, partially offset by reduced revenues.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $2.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, which, based on the Company's current operational plan, is expected to fund operations into June 2020.

Yakov Kogan, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The pursuit of regulatory approval and commercialization for entolimod as a medical radiation countermeasure remains our main priority and focus."

Further Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $0.28 million compared to $0.39 million for the second quarter of 2018. The net decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue from our Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program ("JWMRP") contract from the Department of Defense ("DoD") for the continued development of the entolimod as a medical radiation countermeasure and by decreased revenue from our service contract with Incuron.

Research and development costs for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $0.60 million compared to $0.91 million for the second quarter of 2018. The reduction in research and development costs is due to a $0.36 million decrease in expenses related to the oncology applications of the entolimod family of compounds, partially offset by a $0.05 million increase in spending for biodefense applications of entolimod.

General and administrative costs for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $0.45 million compared to $0.55 million for the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.03 million decrease in CBLI's legal and professional fees, a $0.03 million decrease in travel expense, and a $0.03 million decrease in personnel and subcontractor expenses relating to outsourced assistance.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel approaches to activate the immune system and address serious medical needs. The company's proprietary platform of Toll-like immune receptor activators has applications in radiation mitigation and oncology. The company's most advanced product candidate is entolimod, which is being developed as a medical radiation countermeasure for the prevention of death from acute radiation syndrome and other indications in radiation oncology. The company conducts business in the United States and in the Russian Federation through a wholly-owned subsidiary, BioLab 612, LLC, and a joint venture with Joint Stock Company RUSNANO, Panacela Labs, Inc. The company maintains strategic relationships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. To learn more about Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.cbiolabs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in press release, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, or the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to us, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions or their negatives, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied here for various reasons. We discuss many of these risks in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing to meet our business objectives; our history of operating losses; our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our products in a timely manner; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our plans and expectations with respect to future clinical trials and commercial scale-up activities; our reliance on third-party manufacturers of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory requirements and developments in the United States, the European Union and foreign countries; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our reliance on government funding for a significant portion of our operating costs and expenses; government contracting processes and requirements; the exercise of control over our company our by our majority stockholder; the geopolitical relationship between the United States and the Russian Federation, as well as general business, legal, financial and other conditions within the Russian Federation; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; our potential vulnerability to cybersecurity breaches; and other factors discussed in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,237,817 $ 3,617,234 Short-term investments 396,350 503,810 Accounts receivable 337,941 251,846 Other current assets 74,625 103,397 Total current assets 3,046,733 4,476,287 Equipment, net 20,218 27,747 Other long-term assets 18,667 30,373 Total assets $ 3,085,618 $ 4,534,407 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 274,905 $ 139,120 Accrued expenses 603,611 694,164 Accrued warrant liability 60,992 78,637 Total current liabilities 939,508 911,921 Non-current liabilities 3,659 8,459 Total liabilities 943,167 920,380 Stockholders??? equity: Total Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. stockholders??? deficit (2,905,089 ) (1,451,945 ) Noncontrolling interest in stockholders??? equity 5,047,540 5,065,972 Total stockholders??? equity 2,142,451 3,614,027 Total liabilities and stockholders??? equity $ 3,085,618 $ 4,534,407

CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Grants and contracts $ 276,967 $ 391,591 $ 474,886 $ 619,167 Operating expenses: Research and development 599,578 908,907 1,112,999 2,245,377 General and administrative 448,991 550,743 923,661 1,277,936 Total operating expenses 1,048,569 1,459,650 2,036,660 3,523,313 Loss from operations (771,602 ) (1,068,059 ) (1,561,774 ) (2,904,146 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income 25,930 23,924 18,282 93,400 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (388 ) 1,479 (1,059 ) 1,096 Change in value of warrant liability 112,466 170,071 17,645 678,613 Total other income 138,008 195,474 34,868 773,109 Net loss (633,594 ) (872,585 ) (1,526,906 ) (2,131,037 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,766 21,548 37,135 55,390 Net loss attributable to Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. $ (616,828 ) $ (851,037 ) $ (1,489,771 ) $ (2,075,647 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 11,298,239 11,298,239 11,298,239 11,289,396

CLEVELAND BIOLABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $(1,585,895 ) $(2,281,975 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 190,289 2,012,816 Net cash provided by financing activities - 55,215 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and equivalents 16,189 (9,490 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,379,417 ) (223,434 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,617,234 4,230,548 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,237,817 $4,007,114

