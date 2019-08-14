Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Becomes First Microturbine Manufacturer to be Certified to the United Kingdom Energy Networks Association G99 Grid Connection Standard

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, today announced that its Signature Series C200 and C1000, and C65 energy systems are the first microturbines to be certified to the United Kingdom Energy Networks Association ("ENA") G99 grid connection standard.

The global momentum towards the adoption of grid interconnection standards for distributed energy resources continues at full speed. These standards emphasize the ability of distributed energy generators to support the grid during outage events and to protect the grid with proper disconnect responses and quality of power. Grid operators are mandating compliance with the diverse national and regional standards prior to implementing new generators. Certification is a key competitive advantage to ensure relevance in these markets.

"The success of the G99 certification is a direct result of the partnership between Capstone's engineering team and one of our U.K. distributors, Pure World Energy. Our combined efforts in working with ENA and UK Power Networks enabled us to achieve this certification by leveraging our inverter-based electronics and control systems, on the back of previous certification and software development efforts, such as the German BDEW/VDE standards, Italian CEI standards, and the various UL grid interconnect standards," stated Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer at Capstone. "Since Capstone's products are already certified to these standards, this eliminated the need for further testing, accelerating the certification process and saving Capstone time and money," added Mr. Jamison.

As grid interconnection standards are recognized worldwide, the need to meet the certifications to support distributed energy installations becomes paramount. German and Italian grid interconnect standards, and more recently UL1741 SA paved the way for identifying the requirements that other countries are following. These trailblazers in grid interconnection standardization are now looking to iterate their own standards, creating an environment of continuous improvement and accelerating the adoption of distributed energy solutions worldwide.

"The Capstone engineering team has done an excellent job ensuring these new grid interconnection standards can be easily accommodated in our systems. The baseline software architecture has been established so new and changing requirements can now be implemented with relative ease, shortening the timeline and complexity of the certification process," said Don Ayers, Product Engineering Director at Capstone. "The foundation of Capstone's proprietary inverter technology enables our flexibility in meeting all of the unique regional requirements," added Mr. Ayers.

This partnership exemplifies the value of Capstone's distribution network by amplifying the corporate reach," stated Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Capstone. "Our G99 grid connect certification in the U.K. is a particularly important part of Capstone's strategy as London continues to expand their emission reduction policies," concluded Mr. Crouse.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (Nasdaq: CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "objective," "intend," "targeted," "plan" and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@capstoneturbine.com

Integra Investor Relations

Shawn M. Severson

415-226-7747

cpst@integra-ir.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555944/Capstone-Becomes-First-Microturbine-Manufacturer-to-be-Certified-to-the-United-Kingdom-Energy-Networks-Association-G99-Grid-Connection-Standard