Slice ICS platform now used by top insurers in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Asia Pacific

Slice Labs Inc., the first on-demand insurance cloud platform provider, announced today that it has entered into a proof-of-value contract with Sompo Holdings Asia (SOMPO), regionally headquartered in Singapore and part of Sompo Holdings, a top Japanese insurer.

This new partnership brings on-demand insurance to the fast growing Asia Pacific region of Asia, the first of its kind. SOMPO will license the Slice Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform to quickly deploy and test new digital insurance products. Compared to other, more traditional solutions, the Slice ICS platform allows insurers, like SOMPO, to leverage the flexibility, scalability, and security of ICS through a high-value subscription model.

There are a number of new risks in mobility, travel, and leisure on-demand economy segments that are impacted by emerging technologies. Large social platforms also represent new opportunities for digital on-demand insurance products to be embedded in the overall experience. The companies plan to roll out various on-demand products across Asia throughout their partnership. Slice will be opening an office in Singapore to support this and other initiatives in the region.

"The future of satisfying insurance customers in any country and product segment hinges upon the cooperation of insurers and insurtechs," said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice. "SOMPO is a strong example of how this can work as they have helped our cloud technology quickly scale into another global region and ICS is helping them reimagine insurance customer experiences."

About Sompo Holdings (Asia)

Based in Singapore, Sompo Holdings (Asia) Pte. Ltd. is the holding company for its Asia Pacific entities, except Japan and is part of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, which is a member of the SOMPO Holdings headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a trusted presence in Asia since 1942, our business spreads with over 4,000 employees across the region. We are now the Top 10 Largest Non-Life Insurance Companies in Indonesia and Malaysia, and we have forged strategic partnerships to access a wider network of resources and distribution.

Learn more about the Group by visiting www.sompo-asia.com

About Slice:

Slice Labs is the insurance engine behind tomorrow's cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through Slice's Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, pay-as-you-go digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To stay up to date with Slice, visit http://www.slice.is and follow @SliceLabs on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005256/en/

Contacts:

Slice Labs:

Emily Kosick, VP, Marketing

emily@slice.is

212-380-1849