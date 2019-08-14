The global neurologic disorders therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Over the last few years, the market has witnessed the approval of several new drugs for the treatment of various neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis. Advances in the research of target identification for multiple sclerosis have led to the identification of an immune cell called CD20-positive B-cell, which is known to play a major role in the progression of the disease. Such advances and approval of new drugs will stimulate the neurological disorders therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, advances in the diagnosis of neurogenerative indications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market: Advances in Diagnosis of Neurogenerative Indications

The lack of effective diagnostic processes for neurogenerative indications has been one of the major challenges in the neurologic disorders therapeutics market. To overcome this challenge, research is being conducted on novel biomarkers that have the potential to accurately detect these indications. Various potential biomarkers have been discovered and are being studied for the identification of the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Such advances in diagnosis are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in the diagnosis of neurogenerative indications, other factors such as drug reformulations, and the advent of regenerative medicines will have a significant impact on the growth of the neurologic disorders therapeutics market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Neurologic Disorders Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global neurologic disorders therapeutics market by application (CNS and PNS), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the neurologic disorders therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to factors such as the strong presence of generics and heavy research on the development of effective therapies in the region.

