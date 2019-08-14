'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer' 14-Aug-2019 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement of a significant fact "On quarterly report disclosure by the issuer" 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 14.08.2019 of the event about which the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: quarterly report for II quarter 2019. 2.2. Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5 http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ 2.3. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 14.08.2019. 2.4. A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 14 August 2019 STAMP ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 16816 EQS News ID: 857689 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=857689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

