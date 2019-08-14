As from Thursday August 15, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Hedera Group AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue including Thursday August 27, 2019. Instrument. Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: HEGR TR ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012990513 ------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 178078 ------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from Thursday August 15, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Hedera Group AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument. Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HEGR BTA ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012990521 ------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 178079 ------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 05 800.