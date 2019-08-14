Tetragon Financial Group (TFG) achieved an 8.1% NAV total return in H119, with a 13.3% annualised return on equity (ROE), well within its 10-15% long-term target range. While its performance lagged global equity markets over the half year, the resilience of Tetragon's NAV in H218 helped it to achieve a 14.3% NAV total return over the year to 30 June 2019, compared with 6.3% and -3.1% for the MSCI AC World and FTSE All-Share indices, respectively, all in US dollar terms. Despite strong NAV returns in 2019, Tetragon's discount remains wide at 48.6%, offering significant scope for future narrowing to enhance shareholder returns, while its 5.9% dividend yield leads the AIC's Flexible Investment sector.

