HCC file system products enable significant performance, cost, reliability, and battery life improvements when using Adesto's latest serial flash products

HCC Embedded (HCC), long-time experts in flash management software, announced today its collaboration with Adesto Technologies Corporation to support the new Adesto FusionHD serial flash technology. HCC's field-proven file system products use the unique features of FusionHD devices to significantly improve performance and data retention, reliability, and battery life of smart IoT devices.

HCC offers a range of flash management products, which enables customers to choose the most efficient solution depending on their specific product-design goals. Product developers can simulate the complete lifetime of the product and model their use cases leading to accurate decisions that ensure their design is optimized for both cost and reliability. Customers also benefit from HCC's expert knowledge of issues relating to system fail-safety as well as support for specialist features such as emergency write and security that contribute to overall system reliability.

Adesto's FusionHD non-volatile memories (NVMs) are designed for next-generation consumer and industrial IoT edge devices. FusionHD serial flash technology builds on the Smart IoT feature set of Adesto's Fusion family with even more capabilities, patented low-power technology, security features, and increased memory density options. FusionHD NVMs can bring system-level advantages to long-life industrial IoT devices such as sensors, meters and other edge devices and controllers. The extended battery life and wide operating voltage range offered by FusionHD NVMs help to prolong the active lifetime of these devices, which are often deployed in remote or inaccessible locations.

HCC helps optimize target systems for cost, performance, reliability and battery life by using unique features of FusionHD serial flash technology, among them the following:

interrupt on completion of an internal programming or erase operation, which helps decrease power consumption and reduces CPU load;

- small page write/erase units, which help with the design of efficient fail-safe solutions; and

- internal RAM buffers that serve several purposes, including providing a super-efficient mechanism for managing emergency writes.

There are many applications for Adesto's FusionHD NVMs in industrial, medical monitoring, smart metering, home automation, and consumer electronics applications. For that reason, HCC has four embedded file system products that allow designers to get the most from FusionHD serial flash solutions:

SafeFLASH, an efficient flash file system;

TINY flash file system for resource constrained environments;

SMFS optimized for metering or data-logging type applications; and

SafeFTL flash translation layer, a reliable management layer for FAT-compatible file systems.

"Serial flash memory is increasingly used for critical data storage ranging from over-the-air updates to cost and system metadata," said Paul Hill, senior marketing director, Adesto. "Ensuring that this data is safe, reliable, and secure under a wide range of normal and potential error conditions is paramount. The software required to manage this data is complex, and HCC provides proven, tested, and robust off-the-shelf file system solutions to meet these demands. Adesto's FusionHD devices add a number of features that HCC has been able to use to improve system performance and specification."

"For nearly 20 years, HCC's flash management expertise has helped customers get the best performance out of their latest technologies," said Dave Hughes, CEO, HCC Embedded. "The Adesto FusionHD technology has made significant technical improvements in serial flash technology. HCC capitalizes on its new features to further improve all aspects of the file systems from build cost to reliability and battery life compared to more traditional serial flash solutions available today."

For more information, visit: https://www.hcc-embedded.com/file-systems

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components "out of context," which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded software components to more than 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.

Adesto and FusionHD are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

