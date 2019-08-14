Manz and Singulus have both seen turnover drop in the first half.From pv magazine Germany. German PV production equipment provider Manz AG posted sales of €132.8 million in the first half of this year, less than in the same period of 2018. The company said it was unable to maintain first-quarter momentum because of delays in securing new orders, especially in the energy storage segment. As a result, sales in the second quarter totaled €56 million, around 25% down on April-to-June last year. Losses before interest and taxes reduced by €1.1 million in the first half, to €3.4 million and the EBITDA ...

