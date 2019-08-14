Second Passion for Pricing conference this year will provide two days of industry vision, insights, networking, and inspiration

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it will hold its flagship pricing leadership and customer summit in the U.S. to accommodate strong demand and growth in the region. The event will bring together pricing customers and experts for two days of industry vision and perspectives, case studies and best practices.

Accelerate will take place at the company's North American headquarters in Chicago Sept. 17-18. Key speakers include Ian Tidswell from een Consulting and Joanne Smith from Price to Profits Consulting, as well as pricing experts from Bain Company, Iron Mountain, nVent and Sonoco.

"There is a clear need for new SaaS-based pricing options in the U.S. and we are bringing this event to the U.S. to share what our global customers are achieving with modern, transparent pricing solutions," said Patrick Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Pricefx. "After closing our seventh successful Accelerate event in Berlin in May, we are excited to bring that same energy, insight and vision to the U.S. We are looking forward to lively discussion on the future of pricing and where the market is headed, as well as deep insights from pricing experts who are on the front lines every day."

The event will feature a floating cocktail reception on the Chicago River and an evening gala dinner at the new RPM on the River restaurant. More information can be found on the Pricefx blog. This event comes on the heels of a remarkable performance in Q2 where Pricefx more than doubled revenue year-over-year, expanded its workforce and added a dozen new customers.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 90 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com

