A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on top supply chain challenges facing CPG companies. In this blog, experts at Infiniti discuss the key supply chain challenges faced by CPG companies that must be mitigated in order to drive profitable growth and reach new customers and channels with ease.

The Consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry is currently going through a seismic change due to challenges including rising raw material costs, stalled demand, declining profits, skyrocketing retail pricing pressures and the never-ending shift in consumer preferences. Furthermore, the changing consumer preferences are also bringing about new supply chain challenges for CPG companies. In order to survive in the long run and maintain profitability, it is vital for CPG companies to overcome these challenges.

Supply chain challenges for CPG companies

Consumer demand for variety

Modern consumers are highly demanding due to which there is a constant urgency among players in the CPG industry to offer new products that match the changing consumer preferences. This means that CPG companies must focus on more SKUs and shorter product lifecycles. The consequent complexity in product development, sourcing, production and fulfillment will add on to the supply chain challenges faced by CPG companies. Reacting to changes in consumer preferences would mean that the CPG supply chain needs to be agile enough for the required adjustments to be orchestrated end-to-end across the supply chain.

Venturing into new markets

The fastest growing CPG companies are those that choose to compete in the most rapidly growing product categories and geographic territories. Investing in the right markets is one of the key drivers for growth, which comes with its own set of supply chain challenges. Overcoming key supply chain challenges in terms of flexibility will help companies in the consumer packaged goods industry to easily penetrate new markets and create potentially new delivery models and fulfilment channels.

