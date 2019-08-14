Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Camarico Investment Group (CSE:CIG) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, prior to a change of business. Camarico, through affiliates and subsidiaries, is developing a holistic cannabis portfolio focused on tangible assets and the leverage of supply and partnership.

The company's investment objectives are to develop core portfolio assets to provide a foundation of infrastructure and support then to seek investment opportunities in the cannabis sector, initially the western portion of North America and potentially other jurisdictions where cannabis-related activities are permitted and to achieve an acceptable rate of return by focusing on opportunities with attractive risk to reward profiles.

Initially, the company has focused on core investment and assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the following:

Camarico Land & Development is a land acquisition and development company focused on cannabis related infrastructure for sub-let to industry professionals. It currently has 320 acres in Vulcan, Alberta zoned under direct control for cannabis cultivation with 75 acres permitted for development with an option an additional 1,440 acres for future expansion.

Aggro Manufacturing is a custom equipment fabrication company engaged in the research and development of proprietary technology and operating systems for utilization in the cannabis cultivation, processing and handling sectors.

The company's primary development is the El Rollo growing system that is planned for commercial use within the Camarico Land & Development Georgetown development. The El Rollo system is currently in testing and the commercialization redesign phase.

Lomac Canada, a holding company for speculative interests in cannabis cultivation, processing and equipment interests, is currently focussed on obtaining licensing partnerships and interests for utilization within Joint Venture developments.

Canadian Botanical Distributors, a brokerage and distribution platform for cannabis and CBD products, will be developing an online commodity brokerage for licensed purchasers, importers, processors, future manufacturers and government wholesale network including authorized dispensaries and distribution outlets.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.camarico.ca, contact Mackenzie Loree, CEO, at 403-861-6779 or by email at mloree@camarico.ca.

