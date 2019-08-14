Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (FSE: 4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH ("Bunker"), has entered into an exclusive cannabis research and development agreement (the "R&D Agreement") with the department of biochemistry at the Technical University of Munich ("TUM").

Pursuant to the R&D Agreement, initial research will focus on the identification and assessment of novel research and development approaches to utilize the cannabis plant and its derivatives, including cannabinoids, terpenes, terpenoids, polyphenols and flavones. Promising targets will be advanced through pilot studies and pending preliminary success, pursued via separate joint research projects on a case-by-case basis for potential commercialization.

"XPhyto is honored to have the privilege of working with TUM. Their commitment to research excellence and their reputation for commercial development makes them a highly attractive partner," said Robert Barth, VP European Corporate Development, XPhyto and Managing Director, Bunker. "TUM's strong interest in cannabis research demonstrates a progressive attitude toward an emerging and highly relevant global industry."

TUM has a reputation as an entrepreneurial institution and is the only technical university in Germany to be recognized as one of the country's "Universities of Excellence" every year since the program began in 2006. TUM has achieved success in all three lines of funding under the Excellence Initiative organized by the German government and the federal states: Institutional Strategy, Clusters of Excellence and Graduate Schools.

XPhyto is a science-based cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and emerging European markets. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Germany including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability.

