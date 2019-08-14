Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N07) ("Enforcer" or the "Company") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $450,000 comprised of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase Warrant ("Warrant"), and each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.12 until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

All securities issued or issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period after the closing date. The Company may pay a commission to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and Exchange approvals.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. For further information, please visit www.enforcergold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO

T: (416) 361-2827

E: contact@enforcergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to completion of a share consolidation, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46931