POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 14
14 August 2019
PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The results of the votes will be available on the Company's website at https://www.powerhouseenergy.net.
