Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the addition of new services to its customer analytics solutions portfolio. The comprehensive portfolio of customer analytics solutions is designed to help businesses harness the true potential of customer data generated from POS terminals, mobile transactions, social media, and various other cloud-based platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005384/en/

Quantzig specializes in offering advanced customer data analytics solutions that offer in-depth insights into customer behavior, attitudes, and sentiments to help businesses improve customer relationships and drive loyalty.

Take a look at our portfolio of customer analytics solutions here: https://www.quantzig.com/services/customer-analytics

Quantzig has set its mark in the analytics industry by helping clients from different business verticals with its end-to-end data modeling and customer analytics capabilities. We understand that no two business challenges are identical and that every business faces unique challenges when it comes to addressing the dynamic needs of its growing customer base.

To tackle this challenge our analytics experts have curated a comprehensive list of new services intending to address the diverse challenges faced by our clients. Our customer analytics expertise and domain knowledge can help organizations to categorize their customers into homogenous groups to reduce attrition, enhance customer lifetime value, and maximize profitability.

Request a free proposal to know how our customer analytics solutions can help you offer superior customer experiences across touchpoints.

Quantzig's Customer Analytics Capabilities

1: Customer Lifetime Value

Using Quantzig's customer lifetime value models, your organization will be able to accurately predict the revenue each customer will generate to devise cost-efficient strategies aimed at improving the share of wallet from that customer.

2: Customer Segmentation Analytics

By classifying customers based on their specific business objectives, our portfolio of customer segmentation analytics solutions helps businesses achieve far more accurate insights regarding customer preferences and help develop forward-looking perspectives.

Request a free demo to know how we can help you improve customer relationships.

3: Next Best Action

Driven by machine learning and AI-based models, our next best action analytics solutions can help you track and analyze purchase behavior, social media interactions, and other aspects of the customer journey so that you can deliver the best experience across all customer touchpoints.

4: Customer Satisfaction

Anticipating customer expectations and tracking customer churn are the two main challenges that companies face in today's competitive business landscape. Our end-to-end customer satisfaction analytics solutions are designed to help companies to extract meaningful insights from the huge troves of customer data and develop suitable strategies to drive growth.

Want more insights? Get in touch with our analytics team for expert insights.

5: Net Promotion Index

Businesses can use net promotion index as the foundation to build stronger customer relationships by providing genuine, tangible value propositions throughout the customer journey and delivering an experience that resonates with each individual's needs and preferences.

6: Customer Loyalty and Churn Analytics

Quantzig's customer loyalty and churn analysis solutions use powerful predictive models to determine which actions typically precede a lost customer or sale and allow businesses to leverage data discovery to identify factors that affect churn.

To know more about our customer analytics capabilities, get more info about our offerings here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005384/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us