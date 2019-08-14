Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1RFMY ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4 Ticker-Symbol: RCMN 
Xetra
13.08.19
17:36 Uhr
2,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,080
2,140
15:48
2,080
2,120
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RCM BETEILIGUNGS
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RCM BETEILIGUNGS AG2,1200,00 %