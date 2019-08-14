RCM Beteiligungs continues to please with H119 PBT of €4.1m comfortably exceeding management's guidance of an improvement in full-year PBT (€2.9m+). Although the driver may have been a bumper c €10m disposal in Q1, the second quarter also saw a y-o-y step-change in PBT, boosted by markedly lower finance costs thanks to interim reinvestment of asset sale proceeds. Even if 2019 guidance has not been updated, favourable macro factors and scope for efficiencies and asset development support RCM's positive outlook, as does its commitment to re-build its portfolio (both commercial and residential), as confirmed by two recent deals of size.

