Echosens, an innovative high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products dedicated to assessment of chronic liver disease, announces the appointment of Dominique Legros as Group CEO, based at the corporate headquarters and offices in Paris, France. A senior-level business executive with diverse, international experience in both small companies and large global corporations, including Johnson Johnson, Dentsply and Dentsply Sirona, Legros brings cultural sensitivity and significant expertise in successfully developing, transforming and leading enterprises worldwide, spanning France, Switzerland, Germany and the United States.

"To drive the growth of Echosens in the coming years, Dominique will draw upon his depth of strategic global business experience coupled with a passion for product innovation that results in competitive market positioning," says Laurent Sandrin, chairman and co-founder of Echosens. "We are fortunate to attract a leader with such an impressive track record for identifying and leveraging organic growth opportunities, as well as the ability to optimize talent, improve business operations and lead change across business operations."

Legros has held several high-level positions in research and development, sales, marketing and general management across various industries, including medical device, dental equipment and consumables, power generation, oil and gas and aerospace.

In 2011, he joined Dentsply, the leading company in the world dental market, and later led Dentsply Sirona, its global endodontics business based in Switzerland. In 2017, he was named senior vice president in charge of the Technology Equipment businesses based in Germany, a sector that includes equipment used in dental offices and laboratories, such as imaging, CAD/CAM and dental chairs.

Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Johnson Johnson in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedics and for the sterilization and disinfection equipment business.

Legros concludes, "I look forward to working with the exceptional team at Echosens and to further expanding its impressive global footprint. Echosens will bring the benefits of its full range of products and services to an even greater number of physicians throughout the world and support their assessment and management of patients with chronic liver disease."

Legros holds an MS degree from the Arts Métiers ParisTech University.

About Echosens

Echosens is the world's number one provider of non-invasive medical devices dedicated to assessment of chronic liver diseases.

Echosens pioneered the field of elastography technology by developing FibroScan, the first device that quantifies liver stiffness non-invasively.

Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver diagnosis with FibroScan, the unique device using patented and validated VCTE for liver fibrosis assessment, and CAP for steatosis quantification.

FibroScan device is recognized worldwide as the reference for non-invasive liver diagnosis with more than 2,000 medical publications and 40 guidelines recommendations.

With a wide-reaching international distribution network, including Europe, spanning France (Paris), Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States (Waltham) and China (Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing), Echosens has made FibroScan available in over 80 countries.

