Solvay S.A.: Solvay takes key step in divestment of Polyamides

Brussels, August 14, 2019 --- Solvay and BASF have reached an agreement with Domo Chemicals whereby Domo Chemicals is to acquire the Solvay Polyamide assets that needed to be divested to a third party as part of the European Commission's merger control clearance process. The agreement is a key step towards completing the divestment of Solvay's remaining Polyamides business to BASF.

Domo is a fully integrated nylon 6 specialist, providing specialized engineering materials solutions to its customers in the automotive, electrical, construction, industrial applications and consumer goods industries.



The assets acquired by Domo involve Solvay's Performance Polyamides facilities at Belle-Etoile and Valence, as well as a stake in a newly created joint venture between BASF and Domo in Chalampé (France). They also involve sites in Gorzow (Poland), Blanes (Spain) and commercial activities in Germany and Italy.

BASF will acquire all the activities that are not included in the remedy package and that are part of the original agreement between Solvay and BASF signed at the end of 2017.

Solvay, BASF and Domo will continue to run their businesses separately until completion of the transaction, which remains subject to relevant merger control clearances, required regulatory approvals and completion of employee representatives procedures.



The entire transaction, which is based on a purchase price of €1.6 billion on a debt free and cash free basis, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

