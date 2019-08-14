AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" of Delvag Versicherungs-AG (Delvag) (Germany). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Delvag's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Delvag is the captive insurer for Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft (Lufthansa), a global aviation group domiciled in Germany.

Delvag's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that AM Best expects to be maintained at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and supported by a profit and loss absorption agreement with Lufthansa that provides balance sheet protection, as well as a track record of modest annual earnings retention. The balance sheet strength assessment also factors in Delvag's conservative and prudent reserving practices, as well as its good liquidity profile. A partly offsetting rating factor is Delvag's moderately high dependence on reinsurance to protect its aviation fleet business. However, the associated credit risk is mitigated by the use of a financially strong and diverse reinsurance panel.

Delvag has a good historical earnings track record, as demonstrated by a five-year weighted average return on equity of 10% (2014-2018), supported by a good balance of underwriting and investment income. The company reported a combined ratio of 78% in 2018. AM Best expects prospective operating performance to remain strong, although a reallocation of expenses from the non-technical account to the technical account is likely to lead to a higher reported combined ratio going forward.

Delvag's profile is enhanced by its strategic importance to and integration within the Lufthansa group. It continues to leverage its expertise in the aviation and transport sectors to write a book of third-party business alongside its core Lufthansa fleet portfolio.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005493/en/

Contacts:

Konstantin Langowski

Financial Analyst

+31 20 308 5431

konstantin.langowski@ambest.com



Dr. Angela Yeo

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 308 5421

angela.yeo@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com