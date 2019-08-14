Search Solution Group Makes List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For 5th Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine Unveils the Inc. 5000 List with Search Solution Group Ranking No. #2858

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Search Solution Group is an Inc. 5000 company for the fifth year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, with Search Solution Group ranking #2858. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Search Solution Group is among only 289 companies that have sustained the growth required to make the list for 5 consecutive years.

"Being named an Inc. 5000 company for five consecutive years truly validates all of the hard work and sacrifices made by our team. Every person here works relentlessly with the common goal of providing top-notch talent to our clients. With our company's ingenuity, mission, and fantastic leadership we are excited to sustain this tremendous growth for many years to come."

-Margey Bolen, Director of Client Success

Search Solution Group has not only grown in revenue, but has also expanded geographically, added headcount in their offices, and broadened its services. The firm, now boasting over 80 employees across the U.S., developed an executive search division and contract staffing division, further ingraining the company with key clients who can now turn to Search Solution Group as a one-stop-shop for any talent acquisition needs.

One of the key driving forces of the firm's growth is its unique culture, spearheaded by President Dave Holtzman.

"We are all incredibly excited to be honored as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the fifth year in a row. Our success is attributed to the steady hard work and grit shown by our team since the company's beginning. We are continually adapting to be a leader in the changing world of HR and offer superior service to our clients. I am proud to be part of such a bold, enterprising organization!"

-Dave Holtzman, President of Search Solution Group

Other notable achievements:

One of 57 companies from the booming Charlotte NC market

Ranked #5 on the Inc. 5-time honoree list

One of 135 companies in North Carolina to make the list

One of 157 companies in the HR field on the list

Still the fastest-growing headhunting firm in the Southeast!

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Search Solution Group

Search Solution Group leverages modern-day technology to execute proven traditional headhunting methods to find top-talent across the nation. With a network of expertly trained executive recruiters and business development specialists, the firm takes a consultative approach with business partners resulting in superior quality candidates, sustainable solutions, and long-term relationships with clients. The broad-based recruitment firm specializes in temporary staffing, direct hire recruitment and executive search for the following areas: Accounting & Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, IT, Fintech, Marketing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing Management & Operations, Compensation & Benefits, Life Sciences, and Sales & Development. Search Solution Group has built a reputation of excellence and superior ability with candidates and clients across the US and globally.

